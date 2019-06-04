Elk Creek Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Elk Creek Partners LLC cut its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

