Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $226,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,959 shares of company stock worth $31,849,292 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

LLY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.67. 1,081,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-shares-sold-by-trust-co-of-virginia-va.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.