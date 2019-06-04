Eden 24 Hour Volume Reaches $319,017.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Eden has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $319,017.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00388476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.02864557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00152320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

