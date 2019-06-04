EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $317.33 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/eam-global-investors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-dsp-group-inc-dspg.html.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.