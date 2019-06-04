EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DSPG stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $317.33 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.
DSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
