DowDuPont (DWDP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DowDuPont traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $74.11, with a volume of 12732532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $123.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $171.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,629,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,041,000 after purchasing an additional 659,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,626,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.42. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

