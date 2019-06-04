Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DBL stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $21.35.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

