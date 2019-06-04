Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 9,930 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $69,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 190.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 282.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $251.93 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $201.09 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total value of $259,914.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,743.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.20.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

