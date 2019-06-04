Dollar Tree (DLTR) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $102.07 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,666 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

