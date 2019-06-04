Dollar General’s (DG) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reiterated their positive rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Dollar General stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $89.82 and a 12 month high of $129.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

