Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $89.82 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.09.

WARNING: “Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/dollar-general-corp-dg-shares-sold-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.