Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 409,549 Shares of Intelsat SA (I)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $23,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in I. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Intelsat by 3,504.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on I shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE I opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.43. Intelsat SA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.74 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

