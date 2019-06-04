Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Dillard’s and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $78,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

