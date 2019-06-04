DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,928. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

