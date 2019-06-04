Deutsche Bank AG Has $108,000 Stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB opened at $4,026.19 on Tuesday. Seaboard Corp has a twelve month low of $3,434.71 and a twelve month high of $4,743.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/deutsche-bank-ag-has-108000-stake-in-seaboard-corp-seb.html.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.