Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stake Decreased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,417,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 715,614 shares during the period. Destination XL Group accounts for about 2.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Destination XL Group worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXLG. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,170,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lionel F. Conacher purchased 22,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,875.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,915 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 259,050 shares of company stock worth $451,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

