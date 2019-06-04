DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.76 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 37.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of TUP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

