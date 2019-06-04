David J. Antoniuk Sells 6,014 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Stock

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $83,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 412,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $506.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.03. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $28.54.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.28 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 304,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,729,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 271,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 238,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/david-j-antoniuk-sells-6014-shares-of-manitowoc-company-inc-mtw-stock.html.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.