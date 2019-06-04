DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $109,351.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $665.98 or 0.08700802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00038868 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001631 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013705 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,746,933 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.