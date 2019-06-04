CyrusOne (CONE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at $614,017.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

