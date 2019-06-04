Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $23.85. Approximately 23,088,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 6,389,730 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $22.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,795.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $632,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 77,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

