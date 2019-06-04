CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $153,525.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $153,525.00 and $6.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00389191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02861021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00152633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000827 BTC.

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

