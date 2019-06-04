Critical Comparison: Dermira (DERM) vs. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (ALPMY)

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dermira has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dermira and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira $42.34 million 11.69 -$221.54 million ($5.24) -1.76 ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $12.00 billion 2.28 $1.55 billion N/A N/A

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Dermira.

Dividends

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dermira does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Dermira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Dermira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dermira and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira 0 1 8 0 2.89 ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dermira presently has a consensus price target of $19.09, suggesting a potential upside of 107.04%. Given Dermira’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dermira is more favorable than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Dermira and ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira -510.47% -391.86% -53.34% ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 16.27% 16.46% 11.18%

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. It also develops lebrikizumab, a novel injectable humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira, Inc. has a right of first negotiation agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in Japan; an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab; and a development and commercialization agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. to develop Cimzia for the treatment of psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

