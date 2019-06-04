Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.99 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, COSS and Kucoin. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00084987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,755,721 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Tidex, COSS, IDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.