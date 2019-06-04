Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after buying an additional 467,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,447,000 after acquiring an additional 726,412 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,562,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,855,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after acquiring an additional 77,458 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Bank of America restated a “positive” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $86,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $1,027,721.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,659.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,556 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,110 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

