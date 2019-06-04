Coupa Software (COUP) Posts Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $116.13.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,268,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,556 shares of company stock worth $31,417,110 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

