Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 74,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.14.

In other news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $632,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,753. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

