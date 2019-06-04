Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,007,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,652 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,460,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

O stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

