Contrasting Carver Bancorp (CARV) & Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp 8.33% 68.80% 0.50% Northfield Bancorp 23.84% 5.30% 0.81%

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $38.72 million 0.28 $5.35 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp $155.42 million 4.83 $40.08 million $0.76 19.86

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Carver Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Northfield Bancorp pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

