Contrasting Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Vectura Group (VEGPF)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 3.77 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -0.96 Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vectura Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1 3 4 0 2.38 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 347.58%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -291.22% -122.40% -50.71% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats Vectura Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. Its generic partnering products include flutiform, VR315, VR506, VR730, VR632, VR2081, VR410, and Ellipta for the treatment of asthma; and Phase I clinical stage product is the VR475 (US) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company's Phase II clinical stage products comprise VR465 for treating respiratory syncytial virus infection; VR647 for the treatment of paediatric asthma; and VR736 for the treatment severe influenza. Its Phase III clinical stage products include QVM149 for the treatment of asthma; and VR475 (EU) for the treatment of severe adult asthma. The company also provides dry powder inhalers; pressurized meter dose inhalers; and smart nebulizers. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

