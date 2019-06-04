Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 191,828 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.85 per share, for a total transaction of $8,219,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 856,828 shares of company stock worth $36,783,980 in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

