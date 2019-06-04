Context BH Capital Management LP Takes Position in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 107,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCF opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other TCF Financial news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $236,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

