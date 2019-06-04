Context BH Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI)

Context BH Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in Severn Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Severn Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Severn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in Severn Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 127,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

SVBI opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

