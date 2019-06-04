Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $250,000 Position in Dana Inc (DAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,251,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,402,000 after purchasing an additional 490,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,193,000 after buying an additional 137,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dana by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 599,876 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,603,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,184,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,517,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

