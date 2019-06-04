Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $304,000 in RPC, Inc. (RES) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in RPC by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,376,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 465,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 180,075 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). RPC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RES. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

