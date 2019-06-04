Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,058 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,165,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

