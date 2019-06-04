Comparing Tata Motors (TTM) and Workhorse Group (WKHS)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tata Motors and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 1 4 0 0 1.80 Workhorse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.92%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -9.31% 0.01% N/A Workhorse Group -6,410.76% N/A -298.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tata Motors and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $43.63 billion 0.20 -$4.12 billion $0.20 63.40 Workhorse Group $760,000.00 147.27 -$36.50 million ($0.77) -2.22

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tata Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. In addition, the company provides information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation services; and vehicle financing services. It offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

