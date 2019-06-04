Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 1,900 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NYSE:DOV opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

