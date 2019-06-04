Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $503,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,921.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,519.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.25%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

