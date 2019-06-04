Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,216,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,228.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

