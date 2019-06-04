Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $219,413.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 119,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.59 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.