Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.43.

