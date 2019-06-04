Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Questar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,094,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/coldstream-capital-management-inc-has-8-93-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.