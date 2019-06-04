CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CNOOC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $159.73. 106,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,016. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $142.94 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $5.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

