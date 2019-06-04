Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Clorox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $156.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Clorox stock opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $120.24 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

