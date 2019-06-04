City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sweet purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,825.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 556.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

