CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $103,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $48,504.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,260. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

