Cision Ltd (CISN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce sales of $192.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $195.00 million. Cision reported sales of $187.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $778.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $774.48 million to $787.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $832.94 million, with estimates ranging from $817.17 million to $857.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CISN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

CISN stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Cision has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $193,514.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,407,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,639 shares of company stock worth $755,346 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cision by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 163,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cision by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cision by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

