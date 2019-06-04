Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Lessened by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 143,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,520,513. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

