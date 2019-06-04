Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Receives GBX 385.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 385.14 ($5.03).

CINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of LON CINE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 287 ($3.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.80 ($3.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Israel Greidinger sold 121,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £368,343.36 ($481,305.84). Also, insider Arni Samuelsson acquired 9,500 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £28,975 ($37,860.97).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

