Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.10

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.10 and last traded at $99.59, with a volume of 2696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

